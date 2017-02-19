Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town went toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City yesterday and proved themselves equal to the Champions League hopefuls.

Town's second-string side matched City in every aspect and deserved a lucrative replay at the Etihad - at least.

The Terriers will be in tonight's FA Cup quarter-final draw regardless and - with non-league Lincoln City and League One Millwall already in the hat - the Town faithful will see no reason why their side can't get to Wembley for a semi-final.

The league may be the priority, but even with a weakened team Town have proved they are a handful for any side.

So, what can Huddersfield Town fans take away from the result? Below Rory Benson assesses the goalless FA Cup 5th round tie.

1. Dean Whitehead still has the legs

The former Stoke City man had one of his best games in the blue and white stripes.

The 35-year-old was all over the pitch, intercepting crucial passes and breaking up any attacks City could muster at source.

His defensive contribution allowed Philip Billing the freedom to roam forward and cause problems for City at the other end of the pitch.

Whitehead definitely has more to offer the Terriers in the promotion run-in.

2. Collin Quaner is getting up to speed

The German centre-forward had a great game and showed he can be a handful - even for Premier League centre-backs.

Whitehead, Martin Cranie and Joel Coleman were all excellent, but Quaner stood out for me as a constant thorn in City's side.

Not only was he strong and able to hold the ball up for the on-rushing midfielders, but he showed a willingness to chase and a final product - setting up Rajiv Van La Parra for two goal-bound efforts - which hasn't been seen so far.

3. Town can mix it with the big boys

David Wagner's much-changed side held one of the best teams in Europe - albeit a depleted one.

Guardiola's side sit second in the Premier League table and came into the game having won six of their previous eight matches.

The ex-Barcelona boss made eight changes, but Town also made six and today showed they can hold their own in the top flight of English football - should they be there next season.

4. The result is a testament to David Wagner

A lot of the credit has to go to the head coach - not for the first time this season.

Wagner's unwillingness to change the 'Terrier identity' has made it clear to his players what he expects of them.

Everyone knows their role inside out, so whoever plays - whether it be the first team or the second-string - the team dynamic stays the same.

5. No one can question Town's strength in depth

Although the head coach can take a lot of credit, Town's strength in depth can no longer be questioned by their promotion rivals.

Cranie, Coleman and Whitehead all had exceptional games, despite struggling to break into the first team for the Championship fixtures, and the likes of Jack Payne and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis barely put a foot wrong.

If I were David Wagner, I'd find it very difficult to drop any of the players who started yesterday's match - a very nice dilemma to have.