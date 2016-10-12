Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town can stay the top-six distance says old boy Jack Hunt

  • Updated
  • By

The Sheffield Wednesday full-back with high praise for David Wagner's side ahead of the derby showdown

Jack Hunt in action during his time with Huddersfield Town back in 2013.
Jack Hunt in action during his time with Huddersfield Town back in 2013.

Jack Hunt will be aiming to spike Huddersfield Town’s guns on Sunday but is still tipping his old club to stay the promotion pace.

The 25-year-old full-back who came through Town’s academy to sparkle in the first team has been in and out of the Wednesday side so far under boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Wednesday travel to the John Smith’s for the Noon derby placed ninth in the table, just three points short of the play-off placings.

Hunt – a promotion-winning hero with Town at Wembley in 2012, when he scored in the penalty shoot-out against Sheffield United – keeps in touch with several of the Town squad who are leading the charge in the Championship.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“You can’t hide anything and you have to give Town a lot of credit,” said Hunt, speaking to the Sheffield Telegraph.

“The manager has come in and had a full pre-season with them – after coming in last year.

“He has got his message across well and I still speak to a few lads there.

“They are really enjoying it there, so fair play to them, but we will be looking to take three points off them.

“You could say they are a surprise package, they have started well and if they continue this run they will be right up there.

“They could make the top six, and even the top two. But this Championship is a marathon, not a sprint, and there’s a long way to go.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top When TOWIE Met Town Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Michael Hefele Aiming To Stay Top
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

The Huddersfield Town survey: Have your say on the season so far

What do you make of Town's opening to the 2016/17 campaign?

Previous Articles

Scottish management job for former Huddersfield Town player Jim Goodwin

Alloa Athletic's Jim Goodwin during the recent Betfred Cup Quarter Final match against Celtic.

The 34-year-old takes over Alloa Athletic from Ross Jack, who has become boss of St Mirren - Goodwin’s previous club

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Jack Hunt

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele during a training session at PPG Canalside.
  1. Michael Hefele
    Defender Michael Hefele planning five-match target for Huddersfield Town
  2. Duane Holmes
    Which former Huddersfield Town player to be star feature in new club's programme?
  3. Jack Hunt
    Huddersfield Town can stay the top-six distance says old boy Jack Hunt
  4. David Wagner
    Latest as former Huddersfield Town boss Steve Bruce set to take over at Aston Villa
  5. Town Talk
    Town Talk: There is something special about Huddersfield Town's King Wagner

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent