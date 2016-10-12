Huddersfield Town can stay the top-six distance says old boy Jack Hunt

Jack Hunt in action during his time with Huddersfield Town back in 2013.

Jack Hunt will be aiming to spike Huddersfield Town’s guns on Sunday but is still tipping his old club to stay the promotion pace.

The 25-year-old full-back who came through Town’s academy to sparkle in the first team has been in and out of the Wednesday side so far under boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Wednesday travel to the John Smith’s for the Noon derby placed ninth in the table, just three points short of the play-off placings.

Hunt – a promotion-winning hero with Town at Wembley in 2012, when he scored in the penalty shoot-out against Sheffield United – keeps in touch with several of the Town squad who are leading the charge in the Championship.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

“You can’t hide anything and you have to give Town a lot of credit,” said Hunt, speaking to the Sheffield Telegraph.

“The manager has come in and had a full pre-season with them – after coming in last year.

“He has got his message across well and I still speak to a few lads there.

“They are really enjoying it there, so fair play to them, but we will be looking to take three points off them.

“You could say they are a surprise package, they have started well and if they continue this run they will be right up there.

“They could make the top six, and even the top two. But this Championship is a marathon, not a sprint, and there’s a long way to go.”