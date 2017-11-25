Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith is itching for the chance to captain Huddersfield Town against his old club Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The 25-year-old right-back hasn’t figured in David Wagner’s first team since the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool a month ago.

But he’s hoping Sunday’s clash can be a special occasion, both for him and for Town.

“I was at Manchester City for 10 years as a youngster, so I will always have an affinity with them, but I’ve been with Town for five years now so I'm looking forward to it,” said Smith, who rubbished rumours of a disagreement between himself and striker Steve Mounie.

“We will always be confident, that’s just the nature of our squad.

“Our home form has been excellent and, hopefully, our supporters, who have been fantastic all season, will be right behind us again.

“On any given day, anyone can beat anyone. No team is unbeatable, so why can’t it be us (who beat City)?

“It’s a matter of having the right type of gameplan against them and then us implementing it on the pitch.”

On missing out in recent matches, Smith added: “It is tough being on the bench, but squad rotation has always been a part of the game and I have no qualms with it – as club captain I am 100% behind him (head coach Wagner).

“We have competition in every position and that’ll only help, because you have to train harder every day to keep the shirt. Deep down, every player enjoys competition for places.

“When I left Man City I always wanted to play against them so, hopefully, if I get the chance I’ll show everyone what it means to me.”