Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith is one yellow card away from a one-match suspension in domestic competitions.

The skipper has been handed four bookings in Town's opening 15 matches, with the right back having to navigate six games before the tally is reset.

Should a player pick up five yellow cards before the cut off date of December 31 they receive a one-match suspension, 10 yellow cards before April 2 is a two-game suspension and 15 yellow cards before the end of the season is a three-match ban.

Should a player receive 20 yellow cards in a season, they are required to attend an FA disciplinary hearing.

Smith is the only Town man on four yellow cards so far, while Christopher Schindler is the only Terrier with three to his name.

The captain therefore has to make it through matches against Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Watford, Southampton, Stoke City and Burnley without picking up a yellow in order to avoid a ban.

Although Town would be without their skipper if he were to pick up another booking, the Terriers' upcoming opposition could lose some key men for disciplinary reasons when Town take them on.

Chelsea and Watford top scorers Alvaro Morata and Abdoulaye Doucoure are both on four bookings each, while defensive midfielders Oriol Romeu (Southampton), Joe Allen (Stoke) and Jack Cork (Burnley) are also one yellow away from a ban.