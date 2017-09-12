Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By David Dubas-Fisher

Huddersfield Town’s Carabao Cup opponents Crystal Palace may have gone four league games without scoring a goal, but that’s only half as long as one poor club’s drought lasted back in the 1990s.

Halifax Town didn’t score in any of their first eight league games of the 1990/91 season, between August 25 and October 6.

The Shaymen were in the old Fourth Division at the time and finally broke their duck on October 13 with a 3-0 win away to Carlisle.

Halifax eventually finished third from bottom, ahead of Aldershot and Wrexham.

Burnley had the next longest goalless start to a season when they went six games without scoring at the start of the 1997/98 season.

Ipswich Town have the record for the longest goalless start to a top-flight campaign.

The Tractor Boys didn’t score in any of their first five league games of the 1970/71 season, when Town were also in the top division.

It was Sir Bobby Robson’s second full season in charge at Portman Road, where he would go on to win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

Another seven teams also failed to score in their first five games of the season, but all of them were in the lower leagues at the time - Bradford Park Avenue in 1912/13, Southampton in 1922/23, Hartlepool in 1938/39, Watford in 1969/70, Sunderland in 1985/86, Macclesfield in 1998/99 and Hartlepool again in 2013/14.