Huddersfield Town centre-backs facing tough test at Preston North End?

Former boss Simon Grayson has praised Deepdale striker Jordan Hugill

Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill

Huddersfield Town centre-backs Mark Hudson and Christopher Schindler should be ready for a test from Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.

The warning comes from the Lancashire club’ former Town manager Simon Grayson, who has seen his former Port Vale player score five times this term.

The absence of former Town loan strikers Joe Garner (sold to Rangers for £1.8m) and Jermaine Beckford (hamstring injury) has helped give Hugill, 24, his chance.

The 2014 close-season signing has already equalled his goal tally for the whole of last season.

Hugill grabbed the opener in Saturday’s 2-2 Championship draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk (Brighton’s centre-backs) will have realised they had been in a game because of the way Jordan played,” said Grayson, who guided Town to League I play-off glory against Sheffield United at Wembley in 2012.

“It was through his sheer determination and workrate that he got the goal.

“He closed down (keeper) David Stockdale and when he got the ball, finished it well.

“Sometimes when players get into those positions, their eyes open up and they can get carried away.

“Jordan showed composure though, I’m delighted for the kid because he’s working hard.”

Grayon added in his Lancashire Evening Post interview: “Something I often say to the players here is that when an opportunity to play in the team comes along, make sure you take it.

“With Jordan, he saw that opportunity when Joe Garner left and, more recently, with Jermaine being injured.

“He gave himself a chance by working on his game, by studying other players and working out what his strengths and weaknesses are.

“Pure enthusiasm has taken him a long way and he does not look out of place in the Championship.

“He has scored goals, his hold-up play is good and long may that continue.”

Preston skippered by former Town player Tom Clarke, will be missing midfielder John Welsh with a calf injury.

Find out how many Huddersfield Town fans are following their team to Preston North End

But left-back Greg Cunningham is available after a suspension.

Former Town right-back Calum Woods is out long-term with a knee injury.

