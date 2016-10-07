Dean Hoyle has released a statement on head coach David Wagner following rumoured interest from managerless Aston Villa.

Wagner had been as short as 5/2 to take the top job at Villa Park earlier in the week, but on Friday bookies suspended betting on former Town boss Steve Bruce as it emerged he was in talks with the midlands club.

Town have played down any links between their head coach and Aston Villa, and on Friday Hoyle eased fans' nerves.

After a week of speculation, here's the chairman's full statement:

"The club doesn't want to get into a situation where it has to comment every time David or a player is linked with a move away, but setting the position out once will help to set our fans' minds at ease.

"Like everyone, I know David has aspirations to manage at the highest level - but I also know he wants that to be with Huddersfield Town, which we're all working to make possible in the future.



"David has told me that he would never leave us for another Championship club, regardless of which club that is.



"We all feel like something is coming together here at Huddersfield Town and we're fully committed to seeing that through.



"Hopefully this will help to put some of our fans' minds at ease as we all aim to continue our good start to the season, with the game against Sheffield Wednesday on 16 October the only focus."