Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle is guest of the Patrons Association tomorrow night.

It’s a 7.30pm Thursday engagement at PPG Canalside , which should prove tremendously interesting for members.

Only Patrons Association members can attend, but the chairman will be ready to chat about all aspects of what has been a tremendous season so far.

Hoyle has overseen a terrific re-shaping of the squad under head coach David Wagner , enjoyed a record-breaking opening spell to the campaign and seen Town establish themselves fourth in the Championship.

The January transfer window is now only weeks away, too, so there are plenty of talking points in football generally at the moment, as well as those with a specific Town tilt.