The stakes will be high when Huddersfield Town head to Rochdale in round four of the FA Cup.

Having come through three ties already, the Lancashire club have already earned £112,500 from the competition prize fund alone.

Town’s 4-0 home triumph over Port Vale in round three brought them £67,500 (it was £18,000 for the first-round winners and £27,000 for those who were victorious in round two).

The winners of the 16 fourth-round match-ups on the weekend of January 28/29 will pocket £90,000 from the fund - then there is the prospect of a money-spinning tie in round five.

For instance when Town went to Arsenal in 2010/11 (they lost 2-1 in round four) they made around £1m from the game.

According to Dean Hoyle, anything Town do earn will be a real bonus.

“We don’t plan for cup runs in our financial budgeting as progression can’t be guaranteed,” he wrote in the Port Vale programme.

“Any additional income that a cup run would provide is a bonus.

“We should not underestimate how important progression could be.”

Town might be fourth in the Championship as they prepare for Saturday’s derby at Sheffield Wednesday but boss David Wagner certainly won’t underestimate Rochdale, who in recent years have seen off Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in FA Cup clashes at Spotland.

He still refers to the frustration of this season’s 2-1 League Cup first-round defeat at another League One club, Shrewsbury Town.

And the Spotland side are fifth in the third tier ahead of Saturday’s visit to Southend United.

Experienced boss Keith Hill brought his Rochdale side to the John Smith’s Stadium for a behind-closed-doors friendly in July.

Town won 2-0, but were beaten 4-3 in a friendly at Spotland the pre-season before last.

Their last competitive visit was for a League One clash in August 2011 which finished 2-2.

It’s the third time the clubs have been paired in the FA Cup.

Back in 1988/89, Town were 4-3 first-round replay winners in Lancashire after a 1-1 draw at Leeds Road.

And in 1991/92, Town won 2-1 in a second-round tie at Spotland.

This season, Dale have seen off League Two Carlisle United and non-league duo Maidstone and Barrow.