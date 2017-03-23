Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has urged fans to purchase their 2017/18 season cards early to beat the "stampede" for the tickets.

Earlier today, Town announced that season cards would cost just £199 for adults in all areas of the ground next campaign, with 17,000 going on sale to supporters.

With the team playing such high-quality football and the tickets being at such a low price, the chairman believes the club will sell the full allocation very quickly.

Hoyle explained: "Last year was a real success - we sold 15,000 and we finished 19th. This season we've had a more successful season so I would expect us to sell more.

"Hopefully we'll escalate that figure and keep the momentum going.

He added: "The prices will stay the same no matter what division Town are in next season if they're bought before the deadline.

"Don't hang around because we expect the 17,000 to go very quickly.

"Last season I think we sold 11,000 within three days so there might be a little bit of a stampede."

The club aims to sell 17,000 season cards next term, but that is also the upper limit, with some parts of the stadium required for other uses.

"We can only sell 17,000 with segregation and there may be issues if we're in a different division next year with TV gantries and alike - I'm not saying we're going to get there - but we can't sell a space where fans may not be able to sit going forward.

"So 17,000 - I think we'll absolutely hammer and nail that no problem at all.

"I'm looking forward to another good season next season."

With Town sat third in the Championship, promotion to the Premier League is a very real possibility, but the owner is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and is planning for another season in the second flight next time out.

"Let's not mention the Premier League, let's talk about the Championship," he said.

"In the Championship we need the support and the community behind us.

"If we were fortunate enough to get promoted then the Premier League money we'd get would really dilute anything which the fans would pay.

"But talking about the Championship, at £199 that's fantastic value."

Season cards will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, April 6 online and at the ticket office.