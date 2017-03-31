Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle believes the club's supporters can make a real difference as David Wagner's men enter the final nine games of the SkyBet Championship season.

The support of Town fans has hit new heights this season, thanks in part to a rise in the average home gate to over 20,000 and the undoubted success of having home fans in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

Now, with Saturday’s home fixture against Burton Albion the first of eight matches in April, the owner has urged the club's supporters to leave nothing at home as the team looks to maintain its excellent level of performance across the course of the season.

“I cannot believe we’re already into the final two months of what has been an extraordinary 2016/17 season,” said the Huddersfield Town chairman.

“Like our players and supporters, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every moment of what has happened so far.

“However, everything that has gone so far – and anything else that is going on – pales into insignificance now.

“Everything we do now is focused on giving the team every chance of performing in the final nine games of the season, starting with the match against Burton Albion on Saturday. Nothing else matters.

“I honestly believe that the support of our fans can make all the difference over the next nine games.

“It sounds like a cliché, but we’ve heard so many people comment on the atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium this season and it does make a difference.

“Personally and on behalf of everyone else at the Club, I’d like to thank our fans for what they’ve created this season.”

Huddersfield Town are still chasing automatic promotion, currently six points behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and a further point behind Newcastle United ahead of latest round of league games this weekend.

“I’m asking every Town fan to play their part in these final nine games,” added the chairman.

“We need you to be patient and supportive when we have the difficult moments that happen on the pitch, to stick with the players and to be ferocious and passionate with your support through every 90-minute game.

“Just like David asks the players to deliver when they’re out on the pitch, it’s time for everyone else to deliver – and that includes you!”

