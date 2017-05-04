Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has urged supporters to stay off the John Smith’s Stadium pitch after Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship game against Cardiff City.

A statement has been issued by the club from the owner amid fears over-exuberant fans may encroach onto the field in celebration of Town signing off an incredible campaign which has seen David Wagner's men seal a Play-Off place.

And it is the fear the much-maligned turf could be damaged ahead of any semi-final home leg which has spurred Hoyle into the call for supporters to stay in the stands at the final whistle.

“Make no mistake; this is the most important end of season period that Huddersfield Town has faced in the last 45 years. We need everyone to play their part – and that includes supporters this weekend,” a statement from Dean Hoyle read.

“There are always sanctions hanging over clubs if fans encroach onto the pitch, and I’m sure no Huddersfield Town fan wants the club to get fined.

“However, the more important factor here is preserving the condition of the pitch.

“As everyone is aware, we worked very hard and invested a significant amount of money to improve the pitch since it became worn in March because it is so vital to the way in which David Wagner’s team plays its football.

“As such, we must do everything we can to protect it ahead of the Play-Off semi-final.

“I honestly believe you could be handing our opponent – whoever that will be – an advantage by coming onto the pitch this weekend. Please keep that at the centre of your mind.”