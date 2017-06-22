Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 4,500 Huddersfield Town fans are set to be rewarded for their long-standing loyalty ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

Back in March 2010, owner Dean Hoyle issued a ‘Personal Premiership Pledge’ to supporters who were prepared to back the club .

Alongside announcing the season-ticket details for the 2010-11 campaign, the 50-year-old made a guarantee to offer £100 season tickets to long-standing fans for the first season the club participated in the top flight – should they ever reach the highest echelon of English football.

Speaking at the time, Dean Hoyle said: “In 2009 when I became chairman of this great club, I set out my motives and ambitions.

“This heralded the real start of a new era and I called on people to join with me and our club on what promised to be an exciting journey.

“Just a year on from then, I now want to demonstrate my deep personal thanks by making my own personal pledge to the fans that have already joined with me and our club on the journey and backed us.

“This is my Personal Premiership Pledge : If we are able, one day, to be promoted to the Premiership and I am still chairman, then every fan who has been a season-ticket holder in either the 2008-09 or 2009-10 seasons – and then continued each year from 2010-11 – will be able to share in that success and be rewarded for that loyal and unstinting support.

“They will be truly special. Each of them will be able purchase a season-ticket for the first season in the Premiership for just £100.”

And less than a month since Town sealed their promotion to the top-flight with victory over Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off, has kept to his word.

For all those eligible who purchased a 2017/18 season-card at the price of £199, the club are offering one of three options in order for the promise to be honoured.

Supporters can either request a refund in the form of a cheque for £99; a £110 merchandise voucher to be used at the club's retail outlets or a donation to the Town Foundation of the £99 which Hoyle will supplement with a further £26.

The news comes in the form of a postal form which has arrived to all those eligible this morning with a freepost address to return responses to.

As a further thank you, the club has also created a special memento which can be collected from the Stadium Superstore from Monday July 17.