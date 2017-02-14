Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh from claiming their first-ever league win at Loftus Road, Huddersfield Town now attempt to follow suit at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The venue has been home to Tuesday-night Championship opponents Rotherham United since 2012, and this is Town’s third competitive visit.

The sides drew 1-1 last season, when Nahki Wells cancelled out Greg Halford’s early opener for the hosts.

And in 2014/15, it finished 2-2, with James Vaughan and Conor Coady putting Town two to the good before Rotherham responded with late goals by Johnson Clarke-Harris and Lee Frecklington.

Stalemate has been the most common outcome in United versus Town league meetings in South Yorkshire - it’s happened 13 times out of 23, with Town victorious on six occasions.

However David Wagner’s side have featured in only four draws this time around.

Town have 18 wins to their credit, seven of them away from home.

And after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers, they are chasing a fourth double.

Like QPR, Ipswich Town and Leeds United have been beaten twice.