Huddersfield Town 2017/18 season tickets will go off sale at 5pm TODAY .

Friday was originally set as the cut-off date for current holders to renew their season cards, but will now be the last day of sales for next year's tickets.

Any seats that have not been renewed by 2016/17 season card holders at the close of play today will be released at 9am on Tuesday 2 May 2017 for any fans who have purchased their season card for next term wanting to relocate.

Those who do wish to switch their seats can contact the ticket office or by calling 01484 484 123 from 9am on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that any non-renewed season cards will not go back on general sale.

The season cards for next yea have proved hugely popular once again, with the club selling adult tickets at £199, £79 for Under 18s and £29 for Under 8s.



And the final sales figure will be announced by Town's Commercial Director at the 2017 Annual Awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

If you have still not purchased yours, you can do so online here or in person at the ticket office until 5pm tonight.