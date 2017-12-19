Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loan ranger Jack Payne is anything but out of the picture for a tilt at the Premier League with parent club Huddersfield Town .

The attacking midfielder played 23 games in last season’s historic push for promotion before a season-long loan to League One Oxford United was agreed in the summer.

But speaking after the U's scoreless draw at Rochdale at the weekend, Payne revealed how proactive Town’s coaching staff are in keeping up to date with progress.

“I speak to the lads all the time and the first thing I do is check on the results,” Jack Payne said.

“I check in with Mark Hudson a lot, who’s on the staff. I chat to him once a week, after most games actually.

“All of the staff are good, they really want to keep up to date with how I’m doing.”

All three parties are tight-lipped on the possibility of a recall - heightened by Town’s recent injury woes - with Oxford boss Pep Clotet admitting a clause could be triggered at any stage.

And Terriers Head Coach David Wagner sent the 23-year-old off on his loan spell with advice ringing in his ears.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with David,” Payne said. “I spoke to him a lot last season, telling me what I needed to do to improve my game.

“The main thing he told me coming down here was to get out there and get games under my belt.

“I didn’t have a full season last season and he’s wanted me to play games to become a better all-round player.

“David wants me to create, get goals, assists, do everything I can to prove myself.”

Payne, whose Town highlights include a late winner at St James’ Park to beat Newcastle last term , still receives a stream of encouraging messages from the club’s fans on social media.

The former Southend schemer is also in regular contact with members of the first-team squad.

“ Joe Lolley is my closest friend at the club, I speak to him a lot and a number of the lads,” he said.

“I spoke to Tareiq (Holmes-Dennis ) a lot, whose unfortunately been injured and had to go back from loan.

“I was really happy for Joe coming on against Brighton, it was great to see.

“He’s got bags of talent and is a good lad as well, hopefully he continues to push for his place.”