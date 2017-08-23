Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town appear ready to cover their right-back position with an international signing.

Sources suggest head coach David Wagner is close to landing Swiss international defender Florent Hadergjonaj from FC Ingolstadt in Germany.

The 23-year-old could be the subject of a season-long loan at the John Smith’s Stadium, where regular right-back and captain Tommy Smith has had a restricted build-up to the Premier League season and back-up Martin Cranie is injured.

An attack-minded right back, he would certainly suit Wagner’s style of play and he’s attracted interest from plenty of clubs since Ingolstadt’s relegation to 2.Bundesliga.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Hadergjonaj did not play against Town for Ingolstadt in their friendly of summer 2016 because he had not completed his move from BSC Young Boys.

He is contracted to Ingolstadt until the summer of 2020 but has told the club he wants to leave for higher-level football.

A move to Town before the end of the transfer window on August 31 would therefore seem to suit both parties.

He is a current member of the Swiss international squad, having earned his first cap this summer.

Town, of course, have just announced the signing of 20-year-old ‘No10’ Abdelhamid Sabiri from 2.Bundesliga side 1.FC Nurnberg.