The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are “progressing” on the transfer of Andy Yiadom from Barnsley.

Reports suggested the Tykes full-back, who refused to sign a Championship contract extension at Oakwell , was edging closer to a move to the Premier League at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 25-year-old is apparently going through a medical as Town prepare for their top-flight opener at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And Town head coach David Wagner seemed to confirm those reports in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference.

Aiming to add to his nine summer signings so far, Wagner said: “Everybody knows I rate the player (Yiadom), we like him and hopefully we can progress something.

“There is nothing to announce yet, but it looks like it is progressing.

“We already know we have some new faces and we are very lucky and happy to have been able to make signings early and have them work with us in pre-season.

“While he (Yiadom) isn’t signed for us I don’t really like to speak about him because he is a Barnsley player.”

That looks set to change in the next 24 hours, and one player who will miss out on a contract as a result is Stade Rennais right-back Dimitri Cavare.

The 22-year-old had been on trial with the Terriers, even travelling to the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

But the defender has not done enough to secure a permanent deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

On Cavare, Wagner said simply: “We will not sign him.”