Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner reveals his best run in football

  • Updated
  • By

Is this season's Championship surge top of the list?

Town boss David Wagner with his Championship manager of the month award for August

David Wagner says he is not a man for football statistics.

The Huddersfield Town head coach doesn’t like to set targets and he doesn’t like to take notice of the league table until every opponent has been played.

With a four-point lead in the Championship, however, on the back of a best-ever start of five wins and a draw for Huddersfield Town from six matches, he was faced with an intriguing question ahead of the trip to Brighton.

The German was asked if he’d ever enjoyed such a run in his football career, as player or coach?

What does David Wagner expect from the opposition at Brighton?

WATCH: What David Wagner expects from Brighton and Hove Albion
After a moment to think, he answered: “No, I have never had such a good start as this.

“But when I got promoted with the second team of Dortmund, I finished the season as strongly as this.

“We had 18 wins from 20 games with one draw and one defeat, so I finished the season as strongly as this with Dortmund II.

“At the start of a season, though, the answer is no.”

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Harry Bunn and Leeds United's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball.

One statistic Wagner does like is about clean sheets.

His team have kept successive blanks against Wolves and Leeds United as they head to the Amex.

“Clean sheets always give you a feeling of high quality in your defence,” he said.

“And if you score only one goal and keep a clean sheet, these are special moments for any team.

“I think our performances over the last six games show we have a good balance and a great togetherness, and clean sheets are not just about the defence, they are about the defending of every player in the team.

“Every player on the pitch has to take responsibility for defence, and we have that togetherness which is really helping the team to be successful.

“Keeping clean sheets is always an important sign.”

Leeds v Huddersfield: 5 Things We Learnt Town Fans on West Yorkshire derby win Huddersfield Town hungry for success Leeds v Huddersfield: Fan Gallery
Kasey Palmer: Why I can't wait for second Huddersfield Town game in front of our own fans

Come and back us because we'll give 100%

Former Huddersfield Town player Oliver Norwood felt something was 'building' last season at the John Smith's Stadium.
  Oliver Norwood
    Former old boy Oliver Norwood unsurprised at Huddersfield Town's Championship start
  Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town derby day hero is in the EFL Team of the Week this time?
  Aaron Mooy
    Our football writers can't agree on the Aaron Mooy tackle - what do you think?
  David Wagner
    Chris Schindler and Mark Hudson giving us good defensive feel says Huddersfield boss David Wagner
  Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town taking squad of 19 or 20 on flight to Brighton match

