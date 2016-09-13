Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner reveals his best run in football

Town boss David Wagner with his Championship manager of the month award for August

David Wagner says he is not a man for football statistics.

The Huddersfield Town head coach doesn’t like to set targets and he doesn’t like to take notice of the league table until every opponent has been played.

With a four-point lead in the Championship, however, on the back of a best-ever start of five wins and a draw for Huddersfield Town from six matches, he was faced with an intriguing question ahead of the trip to Brighton.

The German was asked if he’d ever enjoyed such a run in his football career, as player or coach?

What does David Wagner expect from the opposition at Brighton?

After a moment to think, he answered: “No, I have never had such a good start as this.

“But when I got promoted with the second team of Dortmund, I finished the season as strongly as this.

“We had 18 wins from 20 games with one draw and one defeat, so I finished the season as strongly as this with Dortmund II.

“At the start of a season, though, the answer is no.”

One statistic Wagner does like is about clean sheets.

His team have kept successive blanks against Wolves and Leeds United as they head to the Amex.

“Clean sheets always give you a feeling of high quality in your defence,” he said.

“And if you score only one goal and keep a clean sheet, these are special moments for any team.

“I think our performances over the last six games show we have a good balance and a great togetherness, and clean sheets are not just about the defence, they are about the defending of every player in the team.

“Every player on the pitch has to take responsibility for defence, and we have that togetherness which is really helping the team to be successful.

“Keeping clean sheets is always an important sign.”