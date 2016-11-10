Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

The commercial department at Huddersfield Town has gone into overdrive.

Sales of stock and off-pitch activity have risen in line with the club’s Championship feelgood factor.

Since the start of this season, Town have improved their commercial activities under banners such as #TerrierSpirit and #TheWagnerRevolution.

Town’s commercial department have capitalised well on Town’s early-season success and third place in the table.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis posted on Facebook figures relating to the first quarter.

Within in the Facebook post he said that in the Commercial Unit (such as advertising, events, hospitality and partnerships), revenues were up by 14.5% versus the same period last year.

He also revealed ticket-office revenues are up by 22.5% against the same period last year, but costs are also up 18.3%.

Retail revenues are up a huge 65.9% said Jarvis.