Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed Chelsea forward Izzy Brown on loan for the rest of the season.

The England junior international, recalled from Rotherham United by the Premier League club, could mark his 20th birthday by making his Town debut in the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Port Vale.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner on Izzy Brown adding goals to Town Share this video Watch Next

And with his side fourth in the Championship, boss David Wagner believes Brown will be the perfect addition to his squad.

It’s a third stint away from Stamford Bridge for a player who spent the whole of last season with Vitesse Arnhem in Holland.

He joins up with Chelsea clubmate Kasey Palmer at the John Smith’s Stadium, where he made one of his 20 Rotherham appearances in a September showdown which Town won 2-1.

Brown, also said to be a target of Birmingham City, chalked up three goals and five assists for the Millers.

And Wagner called him “one of the most exciting young players in the Championship”.

Town’s head coach added: “Izzy has very good technical offensive skills and he is great in one on one situations.

“I have it in my head that he will be used on the wings (Brown often played in the number 10 slot for Rotherham).

“With Sean Scannell (ankle) out until March and Joe Lolley coming back from his (foot) injury, Izzy provides a welcome extra option.”

It’s Town’s first signing of the January transfer window.

And Wagner praised the work of football operations chief Stuart Webber, who also brokered Palmer’s season-long recruitment.

“I thank Stuart, who has worked very hard on making this happen so quickly,” said Wagner.

“This move helps us extend our relationship with Chelsea.

“I think they have seen the progress made by Kasey, and I am looking forward to working with Izzy.

“We will try to help him just as he will try to help us.

“It’s a perfect signing in many ways.

“I think he is the type of player who will suit us as a club and suit the style of football we play.

“He already knows a number of our players, and having been at Rotherham, he knows Yorkshire.”

Brown took part in Town’s Friday afternoon training session ahead of the tie against League One Vale.

“We have worked to get the necessary information into his head, both on the training pitch and using video,” explained Wagner.

“Izzy has a desire to play as soon and as often as he can.

“If it’s possible he will play a part in our cup-tie.”