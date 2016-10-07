Login Register
Huddersfield Town confident keeper will be available against Sheffield Wednesday

  • Updated
  • By

On-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward has withdrawn from the Wales squad

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.
Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward has withdrawn from the Wales squad for personal reasons.

But the club are confident the on-loan Liverpool man will be available for the home Championship derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday week.

Ward’s name was missing from the Wales teamsheet for their World Cup qualifier against Austria in Vienna on Thursday.

With regular Wayne Hennessey, of Crystal Palace, between the posts, Chris Coleman’s side drew 2-2.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players' average ratings so far this season

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Now Wales are preparing to face Georgia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Ward’s place in the squad has been taken by Adam Davies, of Championship rivals Barnsley.

The other keeper in the squad is Owain Fon Williams, of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Wrexham product Ward, 23, has played every minute for Town this season.

He has kept three clean sheets for the Championship leaders, one of them in the 1-0 win at Ipswich Town last time out.

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Danny Ward makes a great save.
Town's Danny Ward makes a great save against Leeds

Wednesday, beaten play-off finalists last season, are ninth.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side were beaten 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last match.

But before that, they won four out of five.

Town, whose deputies for Ward are former Oldham Athletic man Joel Coleman and experienced Joe Murphy, will be seeking their first win over Wednesday in six attempts.

1 of 4
