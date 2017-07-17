Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three of Huddersfield Town’s SkyBet Championship promotion-winning side have signed new deals at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg and Rajiv van La Parra have put pen to paper on three-year contracts running until 2020, with Town having the option of a further year’s extension to 2021.

The trio have been rewarded after playing a crucial role in the club securing a return to the top-flight for the first time in 45-years last season.

Right-back Smith initially joined the club’s Development Squad from Manchester City in the summer of 2012 but quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

The 25 year-old went on to captain the side during the second part of last season and earned a place in the SkyBet Championship Team of the Year for his displays.

Meanwhile, Hogg is another stalwart of the team, having joined in the summer of 2012 upon the team’s promotion to the Championship.

The central midfield battler, 28, embodies the ‘Terriers Identity’ boss David Wagner frequently discusses and made a welcome early return from a horrific neck injury at Bristol City in March 2017 to star in the push for promotion.

Dutchman van La Parra is a more recent recruit, joining Town permanently last summer after a successful loan spell at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

Now 26, he was a near permanent fixture on the left side of Wagner’s team last season, exciting Town fans with his pace, skill and trickery up the flank.

On the new deals, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said: “In addition to the news of extensions for Chris Löwe and Elias Kachunga last week, the new contracts for Tommy, ‘Hoggy’ and Rajiv are very important pieces of business for this club.

“Tommy had a stand-out season last year and full deserved the recognition he received from his place in the Team of the Year.

“I said to him very early into my time here that I believed he could be one of the best right-backs in the Championship and he achieved this through hard work on the training pitch every day.

“He’s a big figure in the dressing room too; he was a superb leader for us on and off the pitch last season.

“Everyone knows I love ‘Hoggy’ too. He is the player that embodies our ‘Terriers Identity’ more than any other and I know he will relish the challenge of showing this against the top-quality midfielders of the Premier League this season.

“He’s another huge character in the dressing room and his winning mentality is exactly what we need as we face a new challenge.

“Rajiv is such an exciting talent and I fully believe that he still has a big space to improve, which is great considering what a threat he is for us on the pitch already.

“Last season, we were a better team when Rajiv was playing; he can cause the opposition problems and is a big asset in our transitional play. I’m looking forward to seeing how he adapts to the Premier League challenge too.”

“All three players were so important to the team last season; they have shown they are great Championship players. Now they have to prove they can do it in the Premier League. This is the next step for them and the next step in our journey.”