Huddersfield Town have confirmed the departure of Academy Manager Steve Weaver ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

A message on the official club website broke the news and followed it with:

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Steve all the best in his future endeavours.

“Information on the appointment of a new Academy Manager will be given in due course.”

The 44-year-old was brought to the club by former Head of Football Operations Stuart Webber in May 2016, with the pair having previously worked together at Wrexham AFC and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Weaver was tasked with developing young players to first-team level with the likes of Regan Booty, Ryan Schofield and Luke Coddington all since being in and around the senior squad but yet to make any full competitive appearances for the club.