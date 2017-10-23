Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the departure of Head of Football Operations David Moss from the John Smith's Stadium.

A statement of the club read: “Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Head of Football Operations David Moss has vacated his role at the club by mutual consent.

"The club will now begin the search for a new Head of Football Operations.

Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to wish David all the best in his future endeavours.”

The 48-year-old leaves his role after just four months at the club having helped Town's pre-season recruitment drive ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

It saw an estimated £39.4m (plus £6.5m in add ons) spent on new recruits, recouping around £6.9m of that on sales and breaking the club transfer record an incredible three times in the process.