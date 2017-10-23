Huddersfield Town have confirmed the departure of Head of Football Operations David Moss from the John Smith's Stadium.
A statement of the club read: “Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Head of Football Operations David Moss has vacated his role at the club by mutual consent.
"The club will now begin the search for a new Head of Football Operations.
Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to wish David all the best in his future endeavours.”
The 48-year-old leaves his role after just four months at the club having helped Town's pre-season recruitment drive ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.
It saw an estimated £39.4m (plus £6.5m in add ons) spent on new recruits, recouping around £6.9m of that on sales and breaking the club transfer record an incredible three times in the process.