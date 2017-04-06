Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the departure of Head of Football Operations Stuart Webber to SkyBet Championship rivals Norwich City

The 33-year-old leaves the John Smith's Stadium to undertake the new role of sporting director at the Carrow Road outfit after an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

Webber was placed on gardening leave last week after expressing his desire to leave Town with his first task at Norwich likely to be searching for a managerial replacement for Alex Neil after the Scot was sack last month.

During his time in West Yorkshire, Webber transformed Town's scouting operation and was also instrumental in the appointment of boss David Wagner in 2015.

He was previously head of recruitment at Wolverhampton Wanderers and, before that, spent three years as director of recruitment at Liverpool FC where he helped to sign a 15-year-old Raheem Sterling.