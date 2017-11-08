The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have confirmed their final squad for this week's international break training camp in Marbella with Joe Lolley the latest to join David Wagner 's side.

The winger is heading to Spain after featuring and scoring for the Under-23s in their Professional Development League draw at Burnley on Monday afternoon.

It takes the total number of first team players on the training camp to 16 with the majority flying out on Monday morning.

Michael Hefele (Achilles), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) and Philip Billing (ankle) do not make the trip as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries while Jonathan Hogg is also absent due to family commitments.

Another eight are also not present due to international duty including Ryan Schofield, Jonas Lössl, Mathias Zanka, Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre, Steve Mounié and Danny Kane.

Meanwhile youngsters Luke Mewitt, Regan Booty and Lewis O’Brien have also joined up with the first-team for the week-long trip.

Below is the full squad list for the Marbella training camp....

Goalkeepers

Joel Coleman, Rob Green, Luke Mewitt

Defenders

Tommy Smith, Scott Malone, Martin Cranie, Chris Löwe, Christopher Schindler, Florent Hadergjonaj

Midfielders

Dean Whitehead, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Rajiv van La Parra, Joe Lolley, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Regan Booty, Lewis O’Brien

Forwards

Elias Kachunga, Collin Quaner