Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Frankie Bunn will depart his role as Senior Professional Development Coach at the end of this year.

The former Hull City and Oldham Athletic striker initially joined Town as Professional Development Coach in July 2012 , leading the Under 18 side, before moving to coach the Under 23s in July 2014.

Town, of course, have restructured at Academy level, scrapping their age-group sides in favour of focusing on the older players and becoming Category 4 Academy status, rather than Academy 2.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that 55-year-old Bunn is considering suing Town for unfair dismissal. His role finishes on December 31.

In a short statement about his leaving, Town conclude by saying: “Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Frankie for his hard work and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”