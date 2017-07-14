Huddersfield Town have released final confirmation of their retained list with both Dean Whitehead and Luke Coddington signing new deals at the club.
As previously reported, Whitehead has agreed a new one year deal whilst goalkeeper Coddington also agreed a new one year contract extension, with the club having a further option to extend for another year.
Eight players from Huddersfield Town’s Under-23s and Under-18s sides have also decided to continue their development at the club by signing contract extensions.
Huddersfield Town took up its option to extend U23s goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan’s deal by a further year while fellow goalkeeper George Dorrington has agreed a six month contract.
Development Squad defenders Dylan Cogill and Fraser Horsfall have both signed new one year deals with Town - the latter has since joined National League side Gateshead on a half-season loan deal.
Scholars Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Denilson Carvalho, Luca Colville and Cedwyn Scott have also accepted professional contracts and will join up with Frankie Bunn’s Development Squad this campaign.