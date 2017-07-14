Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have released final confirmation of their retained list with both Dean Whitehead and Luke Coddington signing new deals at the club.

As previously reported, Whitehead has agreed a new one year deal whilst goalkeeper Coddington also agreed a new one year contract extension, with the club having a further option to extend for another year.

Eight players from Huddersfield Town’s Under-23s and Under-18s sides have also decided to continue their development at the club by signing contract extensions.

Huddersfield Town took up its option to extend U23s goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan’s deal by a further year while fellow goalkeeper George Dorrington has agreed a six month contract.

Development Squad defenders Dylan Cogill and Fraser Horsfall have both signed new one year deals with Town - the latter has since joined National League side Gateshead on a half-season loan deal.

Scholars Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Denilson Carvalho, Luca Colville and Cedwyn Scott have also accepted professional contracts and will join up with Frankie Bunn’s Development Squad this campaign.