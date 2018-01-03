Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Chelsea FC's recall of loanee Kasey Palmer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder announced his departure from West Yorkshire last night via social media, but Town have now confirmed the news through the club's official website.

The England youth team international rejoined Town at the start of the season, having spent a large part of the previous campaign sidelined with a hamstring injury after impressing for the Terriers in the early stages of their promotion-winning campaign.

But the youngster has been blighted by injuries once again this term, with the Premier League champions now exercising their option to recall Palmer over the January transfer window.

Kasey Palmer says goodbye to Huddersfield Town as he returns to Chelsea

On Palmer leaving Town, head coach David Wagner said: "Kasey is a great character and we’d like to wish him all the best for the future as he returns to Chelsea.

"He was a big part in our successful promotion to the Premier League, but the hamstring injury he suffered made it difficult for him this season.

"He has struggled to hit his best level since his return to training and that’s why he hasn’t been able to earn a position in the team."