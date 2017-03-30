Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Head of Football Operations Stuart Webber has been placed on gardening leave amid speculation linking him to Norwich City.

Speculation has been mounting over the past week the 33-year-old is the frontrunner for the Canaries' new sporting director role.

During his time in West Yorkshire, Webber has transformed Town's scouting operation and was also instrumental in the appointment of boss David Wagner in 2015.

Webber was previously head of recruitment at Wolverhampton Wanderers and, before that, spent three years as director of recruitment at Liverpool FC, helping sign a 15-year-old Raheem Sterling.

In a behind the scenes shake-up at Carrow Road, the Canaries have made the chief executive role redundant with the role expected to help find a new manager after Alex Neil was sacked 10 days ago.

Today's statement from the club simply read:

In response to recent speculation in the media, Huddersfield Town can confirm that Head of Football Operations Stuart Webber has expressed a desire to leave the football club.

As a result, Stuart has been placed on garden leave until the matter is resolved.

Huddersfield Town will make no further comment on this situation until its conclusion.