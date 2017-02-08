Admission to Huddersfield Town’s big Championship matches against Newcastle United and Aston Villa next month starts at just £15 for adults.

Current leaders Newcastle visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, March 4 (5.30) while Villa and their former Town manager Steve Bruce arrive on Tuesday 7 (7.45).

For Newcastle, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £30 adults, £20 over 60s and £10 under 18s.

With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and under 18s £5.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce

For Villa, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £20 adults, £15 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and under 18s £3.

There will be Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand availability to Town season-card holders for both games.

But the club have yet to confirm TicketTrade arrangements.