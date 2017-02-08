Admission to Huddersfield Town’s big Championship matches against Newcastle United and Aston Villa next month starts at just £15 for adults.
Current leaders Newcastle visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, March 4 (5.30) while Villa and their former Town manager Steve Bruce arrive on Tuesday 7 (7.45).
Watch Next
- WATCH: Town's Michael Hefele on repaying the fans1:01
- Listen to Michael Hefele's last minute winner for0:40
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Michael Hefele on pote0:53
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with a0:21
- Examiner News Editor Martin Shaw gives his verdic0:51
- Hands Off HRI to split? Dave piece to camera1:04
- Mel Booth and Rory Benson react to FA charging Da6:43
- DI Benn Kemp Talks About Safer Internet Day 20171:26
- Jeff Stelling’s March for Men 20171:35
- Artisan bakery and health store 'GG's' opens in D0:39
For Newcastle, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.
In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £30 adults, £20 over 60s and £10 under 18s.
With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and under 18s £5.
For Villa, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.
In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £20 adults, £15 over 60s and £5 under 18s.
With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and under 18s £3.
There will be Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand availability to Town season-card holders for both games.
But the club have yet to confirm TicketTrade arrangements.