Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Admission to Huddersfield Town’s big Championship matches against Newcastle United and Aston Villa next month starts at just £15 for adults.

Current leaders Newcastle visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, March 4 (5.30) while Villa and their former Town manager Steve Bruce arrive on Tuesday 7 (7.45).

For Newcastle, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £30 adults, £20 over 60s and £10 under 18s.

With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and under 18s £5.

For Villa, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £20 adults, £15 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and under 18s £3.

There will be Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand availability to Town season-card holders for both games.

But the club have yet to confirm TicketTrade arrangements.