Huddersfield Town connections helping Rangers gear up for Celtic derby

Back from injury Josh Windass and late goal for Joe Garner

Josh Windass, seen in action for Accrington Stanley, was back from injury in the Rangers side

Kenny Miller hit four goals as Rangers thrashed Linfield 7-0 in Belfast to boost their confidence ahead of their trip to Celtic Park next Saturday.

Rangers were five ahead inside half an hour of Jamie Mulgrew’s testimonial game at Windsor Park – where Huddersfield Town connections played their part.

Former Huddersfield Town player Josh Windass and Martyn Waghorn made their comebacks from injury, the latter given more than half an hour off the bench following a hamstring problem.

Andy Halliday started at left-back in the absence of the injured Lee Wallace, who pulled out of the Scotland squad on Friday because of a muscle strain.

Former Arsenal centre-back Philippe Senderos played 56 minutes after signing for the club in midweek with Danny Wilson sitting out with a calf strain.

Josh Windass, who spent 10 years in youth football with Huddersfield Town

Miller netted the opener on the rebound inside 10 minutes before Niko Kranjcar sparked a flurry of goals with a 24th-minute strike into the top corner from 25 yards. Rob Kiernan soon netted from close range before Miller hit two finishes in quick succession.

The former Scotland striker converted a slick passing move after the break and ex-Town loan man Joe Garner added a late seventh after returning to the field after earlier going off with a head knock.

Manager Mark Warburton confirmed that Waghorn was on course to face Celtic next Saturday after recovering from the injury that struck him on the opening game of the league season.

Warburton told Rangers TV: “He will join us for a full week of training so he’ll be involved in some capacity in the 18 to face Celtic. It’s good to welcome Waggy back, he has a great goalscoring record and so much more that he brings to the team.

“But it’s about using the squad and having complete faith and belief in the squad, which we do, and having options to choose from.”

