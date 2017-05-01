Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could face disciplinary action after making 10 changes for Saturday's match against Birmingham City at St Andrew's - according to reports.

The Guardian claim the Terriers could face action from the Football League after Town were beaten 2-0 by the Blues, diminishing Blackburn Rovers' and Nottingham Forest's chances of Championship survival.

Sets of fans from both clubs have been vocal on social media, but Town boss David Wagner was quick to defend his team selection after the match.

He said: "Changes were necessary as no one knows what will happen over the next month.

"It is unfair talking about my starting XI because I wanted fresh players.

"Opponent's managers who are threatened by relegation should not talk about my team selection.

"They should do their jobs over the whole season and then not have to worry about my team selection."

However, the Guardian suggests the Football League are keen to avoid a repeat this weekend for the final round of Championship matches.

The paper claims the EFL will consider the matter on Tuesday and have stated that teams are obliged to "play their strongest side... unless some satisfactory reason is given."