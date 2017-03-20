If Town go up it would be the fairy tale after Leicester

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes his side could be the next fairy tale after Leicester City if they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Town sit third in the Championship, six points of Brighton in second place, and are inching closer to securing a spot in the play-offs come May.

And automatic promotion is still not out of reach for the Terriers, with Wagner's side still holding a game in hand over the Seagulls.

If they were to go up this season, the head coach believes it would be a Leicester-like fairy tale - but he is determined to keep his side grounded and focused on the next match.

"This will be the next fairy tale after what we saw with Leicester last season I think," said Wagner.

"Like I said, I think we should be very humble and we should be very focused on what we have to do and this is only the next game.

"So don't look too far ahead - this makes totally no sense."