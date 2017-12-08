Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could see Video Assistant Referees (VAR) trialled during their FA Cup campaign this season.

It comes as part of the Football Association’s decision to test the technology throughout the competition, with it being the first time it will be used competitively in England, forming part of the International Football Association Board’s (IFAB) global development of the VAR system.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s third-round clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, January 8, has been selected for the first VAR trial, with the technology employed in selected fixtures throughout the rest of the competition.

Video assistants were used for England’s international friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November, without being executed in play.

VAR trials will also include January’s Carabao Cup semi-finals and are being led by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The FA confirmed in its statement the technology will be employed only to counteract “clear and obvious errors” on specific incidents in three situations: goals, penalty decisions and straight red cards or mistaken identity for red or yellow cards.

The VAR will automatically check every relevant incident and will inform the referee of any clear and obvious error.

The referee then has the power to change the original decision based on the new information provided by the VAR, or watch a replay on the side of the pitch.

Today’s announcement comes after broadcasters BBC and BT Sport selected games for live television coverage of next month’s third round.

And for the first time since 2005, a Manchester United match in the FA Cup will not be shown live on television – that game 12 years ago being the clash against Exeter City at Old Trafford.

Instead the BBC have opted to feature the Merseyside derby meeting between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on Friday, January 5 (kick-off 7.55pm).

Leicester City’s trip to either Hereford or Fleetwood Town will then be shown on Saturday, January 6, (kick-off 12.45pm) while West Ham United’s clash away to Shrewsbury will be shown on Sunday, January 7, (kick-off 2pm) with BBC One Wales showing Newport County’s home tie against Leeds (kick-off 12pm).

Meanwhile, BT Sport will show Norwich City vs Chelsea on Saturday January 6 (from 5pm), Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest (Sunday, January 7 from 3.30pm) and the Brighton and Crystal Palace clash (from 7pm).

David Wagner takes his Huddersfield Town side to face SkyBet Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium in an encounter not selected for TV coverage, scheduled for Saturday January 6 (kick-off 3pm).