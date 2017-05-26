Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have created a huge buzz with their Championship play-off final trip to Wembley and Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is hoping they can keep that vibe going into next season.

While the Super League outfit’s Australian coach would never claim to be the greatest expert on soccer, he knows that Town bringing Premier League football to Huddersfield would be a major achievement.

“They have got the place buzzing and it is a great opportunity for Town,” said Stone of his John Smith’s Stadium colleagues.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I have been told that it is 45 years that they have been waiting for this chance to return to the top division. It would be great to see Town playing in the Premier League, and they have to relish the opportunity of winning this game.

“If they win you will have the best clubs – like Manchester United and Liverpool – coming to the town every other week.

“It will be a boost for Town, but it will also be a boost for the area’s economy and everyone here.”

And Stone is hoping that Town can overcome yet another big hurdle against Reading at Wembley and make a seemingly impossible dream come true.

Can't make it to Wembley? Here are local pubs showing the play-off final

“I know that in some ways Town have over-achieved this season,” said Stone.

“That is probably not from the coaching staff and players’ point of view, but for everyone else outside looking in they have probably done more than expected.

“But they have battled through when they have had to – which was shown in the win over Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final .

“They have had to fight to get there and we are all wishing them the best of luck for Monday.”