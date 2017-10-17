Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Danish duo Jonas Lossl and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen will be on tenterhooks right now!

The 28-year-old goalkeeper and 27-year-old central defender will be awaiting the outcome of the draw for the European play-offs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Denmark are seeds in the eight-team draw taking place in Zurich.

Northern Ireland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland and Greece are the unseeded nations that Denmark can be drawn against.

The other three seeds are Italy, Switzerland and Croatia.