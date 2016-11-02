Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward and Aaron Mooy have once again been called-up by their respective nations ahead next week's crunch World Cup qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Ward has been selected in Wales' 23-man squad to face Serbia in Cardiff while midfielder Mooy is set to travel to Thailand with Australia.

Ward returns to the Wales fold after having to pull out of last month's World Cup Group D qualifiers against Georgia and Austria due to personal reasons.

But the ever-present Town stopper will join Chris Coleman's squad hoping to dislodge current Wales number one Wayne Hennessey between the sticks – the Crystal Palace goalkeeper struggling for game time at Selhurst Park due to the arrival of French keeper Steve Mandanda in the summer.

WATCH: Welsh Schools FA Chairman Cledwyn Ashford on Danny Ward's formative years

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The game against the Serbians, at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday November 12, is a crunch encounter for Wales with much expected of the nation after their strong Euro 2016 showing took them to the semi-finals of that tournament.

The Welsh currently sit third in Group D behind the Republic of Ireland and table-toppers Serbia after only managing to draw with both Austria away (2-2) and Georgia at home (1-1) last month with only the top placed side guaranteed qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, midfielder Aaron Mooy has been confirmed in Australia's 23-man squad for the Socceroos World Cup qualifier against Thailand after Australia coach Ange Postecoglou cut his initial 30-man side.

The on-loan Manchester City play has so far played in all four of Australia’s third-phase qualifiers and currently sit second in Group B, two points behind Saudi Arabia and one ahead of Japan.

Asia's two six-nation qualification groups sees home and away games running through to next September where the top two in each of the two groups qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

After beating Iraq at home and the United Arab Emirates away, the Socceroos drew in Saudi Arabia and at home to Japan.

The clash with Thailand is at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 15 with Huddersfield Town already trying to minimise fatigue and maximise Mooy's recovery ahead of a return to Championship action just four days later.

Both Mooy and Danny Ward are expected to return to Huddersfield Town and be set for the Championship trip to Cardiff City the following Saturday, November 19.