David Wagner says it makes sense for the transfer window to close before the Premier League season starts.

English football’s top flight sides voted to close the window ahead of the season, with the new rule coming into place for the 2018/19 campaign.

Club’s traditionally had until August 31 to sign players, but will now have to have their transfer business done by 5pm on the Thursday before the Premier League season starts.

The vote was not unanimous, but Wagner – who made 13 signings in total in the last window, if you include Elias Kachunga – has backed proposals to bring deadline day forward so as not to directly impact on the season.

“I think it is fairer to close the window before the season, so everyone is up against the same opposition,” he said.

“It can be unfair now because you might play one opposition one week then, three weeks later, they look totally different because they have signed four players or sold them.

“It makes sense, and is more fair, but we would be prepared to work with both (systems).”

Wagner illustrated that by making the bulk of his signings quickly after Town’s promotion, waiting until the final few days to bring in latest arrivals Rob Green (from Leeds), Abdelhamid Sabiri (from Nuremburg) and Florent Hadergjonaj (from Ingolstadt).

“I’m very happy with the business we have done – this is why we have done it!” beamed the boss.

“Of course we had to change after promotion and make a bigger part in our group than we maybe would have done if we hadn’t been promoted.

“But in the end I think we brought everything in we wanted to do, which is the advantage of doing the business a week before the window closes.

“We have had our group together and we are very happy with the group. Now it’s up to us to get the best out of them.”

Football League clubs will still be allowed to conduct their business up until August 31, as will clubs from around Europe.