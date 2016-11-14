Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Danny Kane is hoping for a second Republic of Ireland Under 21 cap against Slovakia in La Manga on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic in the Republic's first game of a triangular tournament in Spain.

Kane, who can also play in central defence, lined-up at right-back for Noel King’s side.

The Republic are preparing for the Euro 2019 qualifying campaign, which starts in March.

They missed out on the 2017 finals in Poland, which will involve the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as England.

Kane was the Republic’s Under 17 player of the year in 2015.

He joined Town from renowned Dublin junior club Cherry Orchard in 2013.