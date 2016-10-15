Why Huddersfield Town defender Chris Lowe is learning to keep quiet

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Chris Lowe is minding his Ps, Qs and Bs as he gets used to the English game.

Huddersfield Town’s German left-back is enjoying the new challenges of the Championship, if not the difference in refereeing methods between Britain and the Bundesliga.

The close-season signing from Kaiserslautern is all set for his 12th Town appearance at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

It would have been 13 had it not been for the one-match ban he had to serve against Rotherham United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That’s after he picked up a fifth booking of the campaign in the previous game at Reading.

“Three yellow cards in 10 games, that’s not good,” reflected the 27-year-old. “You will always mistime tackles occasionally, but three of my yellows were for screaming at the referee.

“Over here the referees are not as lenient over dissent and I have to learn quickly.

“I spoke to the manager and promised and improvement, and this is my intention.”

WATCH: Town's Chris Lowe on the differences between the German and English leagues

Boss David Wagner has played a big part in the career of Lowe, who was born in Plauen in the old East Germany.

He was his coach in the development system of Borussia Dortmund, who signed him from Chemnitzer in 2011.

And when his three-year contract at Kaiserslautern ended this summer, Lowe was happy to be reunited with Wagner at Town.

“He was the biggest reason I came here,” he explained. “I enjoyed my time at Dortmund and I knew his style and the way he likes to play football, which suits me.”

Lowe was among 13 summer signings, four of them German.

“It helped that there were others from my country when I first came,” he added.

“But I have to say everyone already at the club was very welcoming and made it easy to settle.

“When I first arrived I tended to speak more German than English, but now it is the other way around.”

WATCH: Chris Lowe on Town's 100% home record and incredible support from the fans

Lowe’s high-tempo full-back play has been a key factor in Town’s successful start to the season as Wagner’s second-tier leaders are seeking a ninth win in 12 league games against Wednesday.

But like his boss, Lowe refuses to get carried away.

“I smile to myself, because in Germany, where we play 34 league games, the season would only just be starting,” he said.

“With 25 points, we have made a really good start.

“We have shown we have a good squad and it’s tough to play against us.

“But there is a long way to go, and while we want to stay where we are, there can be no promises.

“We will just keep going match by match and try to make sure we get those small details right as often as we can.