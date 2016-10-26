Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler seeking clean-sheet bonus at Fulham

Christopher Schindler in action during Huddersfield Town's dramatic win over Derby County.

Christopher Schindler has set his sights on a fifth clean sheet of the Championship campaign for Huddersfield Town away to Fulham this weekend.

And the ever-present centre-back says the whole side should be praised for shutting out Derby County last Saturday.

The Rams were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium - third-placed Town’s ninth win of the campaign followed successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

And Schindler, Town’s record £1.8m, signing from 1860 Munich, believes it was a big statement from David Wagner’s side

WATCH: Christopher Schindler on the differences between the English and German leagues

Ahead of match number 15 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, the German said: “We wanted to show we can bounce back.

“We lost two on the spin and conceded three goals from set-pieces at Preston. This was an issue.

“We need to defend from the front, and this helps us put pressure on the opposition straight away.

“If we do that, they will often end up hitting the long ball forward, which we can deal with.

“Against Derby the whole side defensively was fantastic. We made sure they couldn’t show their strengths.

“Now we must work on doing the same thing against Fulham.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Chris Schindler on Mark Hudson and defensive partnerships

Michael Hefele came in for captain Mark Hudson to partner Schindler against Derby.

And Schindler added: “In training, I see the strength we have in our squad.

“Everyone can be replaced and that is a big, big quality of this club.

“The longer we go into the season, the more important this will be.”