Huddersfield Town fans will be pleased to hear that Christopher Schindler has come through the Christmas period without injury.

The star central defender has played every minute of the Christmas period alongside fellow centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, but has come out feeling good in the new year.

"We [Schindler and Zanka] are doing a good job, we try to keep the team together and that is our job," said Schindler.

"I don't feel any pressure, it's just good to play the games and get the trust from the manager.

"This gives us good rhythm, although in the Christmas period this is taken to the extreme, but I can speak for myself I can take periods of games well and I don't feel any pressure."

David Wagner's reluctance to make changes at the heart of his defence shows the importance of the duo to the Town team going into 2018.

But the pair will face healthy competition for the remainder of the season following the loan signing of Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco.

The acquisition of Kongolo gives Wagner the option of resting Schindler, but the German defender is happy to play every game.

Speaking after the Leicester City game, Schindler felt he was in good physical shape looking ahead to an important 2018 for the Terriers.

"Before the game I felt a bit sore from the last game as I got a hit on my thigh, but I felt good in the game and in the challenges," said 27-year-old.

"I felt quiet sharp considering the games we have had, I'm happy with that but we've just lost 3-0, so it is hard to say things like that."

The FA cup game on Saturday will offer Wagner the chance to start his new signing, and give a much needed rest to his number one central defender.

But Schindler will be one of the first names on the teamsheet come the West Ham United game on the January 13 - it's just a question of who partners him.

With the aerial threat Hammers striker Andy Carroll poses and Kongolo's lack of game time, it will likely be the tried and tested duo of Schindler and Jorgensen.

But with a Netherlands international signing for Town, fans can expect to see some more rotation at the heart of the Terriers' defence through the rest of the season.