Huddersfield Town defender eyes further England Under 18 outings

Huddersfield Town defender Jordan Williams has trips to the Middle East and South America in his sights after a successful maiden tournament with England Under 18s.

The 16-year-old right-back from Meltham helped Neil Dewsnip’s side beat Israel 5-1 at Morecambe.

Williams, a first-year academy scholar at Town who featured at first-team level in pre-season, played the first half as England followed up a 2-1 win over Italy at Fleetwood Town, when he featured for the full 90 minutes.

At Town since the age of nine, he had previously made seven appearances for England Under 17s.

The 18s head to Sweden during the next international break in October and in November have another triangular tournament, this time involving Poland and France.

The second half of the season brings games in Qatar and Argentina.

“We’ve got a really strong and exciting programme,” said ex-Everton coach Dewsnip.

“The trip to Qatar is also an early look towards the 2022 World Cup, then the final fixtures, which I’m really excited about, will be Argentina away.

“So we’re excited about the whole programme this season and hopefully the players will be too and it will add value to their pathway on and up into the England senior team.”

England got to work early against Israel as Everton’s Morgan Feeney broke the deadlock in the eighth minute.

Two goals from Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst put the game out of sight by the break.

Reiss Nelson, of Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jaden Brown scored second-half goals either side of Ofek Nadir’s consolation.

“It was another good performance and there was a lot to praise the lads for,” added Dewsnip.

“To win a game 5-1 against any opposition is nice and to win the overall trophy is great and it has been a good ten days together for us all.”

Williams’ England involvement meant he missed Town Under 23s’ 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at PPG Canalside.

Regan Booty scored for Frankie Bunn’s charges, who have another Professional Development League II clash, this time at home to Bristol City, on Thursday.

Town Under 18s suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bolton Wanderers at Canalside.

Cedwyn Scott was on target for Tony Carss’ team, who go to Ipswich Town in the PDL II on Saturday (11.00).