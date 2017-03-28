Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic has suffered an ACL injury on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.

The centre-back picked up the injury in a training session with the youth side ahead of their international friendly against Croatia on Friday and will be sidelined for an estimated eight to 10 months.

Stankovic, 21, was seen by a specialist orthopaedic consultant in London over the weekend and will likely be out until at least Christmas time this year.

The Slovenian joined Town from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has made 12 appearances for the Terriers.

On the injury to Stankovic's left knee, head coach David Wagner said: “We’re all disappointed for Jon that he has suffered this injury and now we offer him his full support as he begins his recovery.

“He is a very exciting young talent, which has been obvious to everyone when he has been out on the pitch for us this season. He’s quickly adapted to English football and has shown that he has so much to offer.

“Jon’s challenge now is to come back fitter and stronger than ever before. He is a strong and determined character, so I know this will be the case.”