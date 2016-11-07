Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele headed to Huddersfield Town’s Spanish training camp feeling “a little bit sad” at the failure to beat Birmingham City but still optimistic about the rest of the season.

Going into the latest international break, David Wagner’s side are third in the Championship after the 1-1 draw in their 16th match.

And Hefele says players and supporters alike would have taken that before the season started.

The German centre-back came in for Mark Hudson to make his third start and 11th appearance in all since a summer switch from Dynamo Dresden.

And the 26-year-old explained: “Everyone is a little bit sad not to have won against Birmingham - I think we deserved to.

“We were the better team over 90 minutes but conceded a silly goal.

“Maybe they were a bit lucky to get the free-kick which led to it. And generally we were strong against set-pieces in this game.”

Hefele added: “It was a good performance after Fulham (where Town lost 5-0).

“We showed the right reaction after working hard during the previous week.

“As well as playing good football, we produced good reactive pressure. We hit the bar and should have had at least one penalty.

“Had we got another goal we wouldn’t be speaking about set-pieces.

“We have shown over the season so far we are a good squad and can compete with any side in this division.

“We are still third in the table and still working hard.”

Town return to action at Cardiff City on Saturday week, November 19.