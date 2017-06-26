Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular German defender Michael Hefele is ready to give four lucky Huddersfield Town fans a special 'Dankeschön' for their continued support.

Taking to social media, the 26-year-old is giving away four signed match worn shirts from the last season's SkyBet Championship promotion campaign.

The four shirts, one home and three of the fluorescent yellow away tops, can be claimed by lucky supporters by liking, sharing and following Hefele's Facebook or Instagram pages.

Joining from German outfit Dynamo Dresden last summer, the defender quickly established himself as a fans' favourite, starting 28 of their league matches as they sealed a Premier League place for the first time in the club's history.

Including a picture of the shirts on offer on a sandy beach, Hefele added 'That's how I want to "Dankeschön" for this fairytale season!!'.

Winners will be picked at random on Saturday, July 1 and notified by a private message from the player.