Martin Cranie has signed a 12-month contract extension at Huddersfield Town.

The versatile 30-year-old, who has made 11 appearances for David Wagner’s side this season , now has terms to summer 2018.

Head coach David Wagner describes him as “a very important player in our squad”.

The boss added: “He has been excellent in the games he has played this season and last, making him a real competitor for the right back position alongside Tommy Smith.

“It is perfect for me to have two high-quality players who can both play. His ability to play different positions is valuable too.

“Martin is a great professional and knows the Sky Bet Championship very well too, which has been very helpful as the players who joined us this season got used to the division.

“He’s a very important character in the dressing room.

“I have always said that keeping our good players at the club is just as important as bringing new ones in, so I’m very happy.”

Former England Under 21 international Cranie arrived at Town in the summer of 2015 after a successful trial period, having previously played well over 200 games in the Championship for the likes of Southampton, Coventry City and Barnsley.

He has made 35 starts and 15 substitute appearances during 18 months at PPG Canalside, which includes five starts and six games as a substitute in the current 2016/17 campaign.