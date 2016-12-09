Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele admits it’s hugely important Huddersfield Town get back to winning ways - especially at home.

Bristol City are the latest visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium, where eighth-placed Town won their first five.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Michael Hefele on his in-game learning Share this video Watch Next

Championship matches but have picked up just one maximum haul in the four games since.

Two sides, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic, have won there, and Hefele knows it’s vital Bristol, 2-1 winners in Huddersfield a year ago, don’t take another three points back to the West Country.

“We like playing at home in front of our fans. We must make the most of the advantage they give us,” said the centre-back.

“It is good to have good home form. Our stadium has to be our castle and we have to stop other teams taking anything away.

“They must come here knowing it will be hard and not at all enjoyable.

“And if the fans get behind you and push you forward with songs, which happens here, this helps.”

The 26-year-old close-season signing from Dynamo Dresden is eyeing a sixth Town start and 14th appearance in all against Lee Johnson’s men as Town seek a tonic ahead of trips to Burton Albion (Tuesday ) and Norwich City (Friday).

He missed out in the last home clash, when Wigan won 2-1, but has been on the teamsheet for each of the other three most recent games, the draws with Birmingham City (home) and Blackburn Rovers (away) and defeat at Cardiff City.

“I feel good and it’s fingers crossed for a start, but you’d have to ask the manager,” smiled Hefele. “I have enjoyed playing and I think I am learning with each match.

“It’s different to Germany, but the Championship is fantastic to be involved in.

“I think it’s the toughest second league in the world, full of good, big and strong players.

“You can never switch off for a second, you must keep going all the time.”

Hefele, whose 16-year-old brother Josef is in the youth system at 1860 Munich, accepts Town’s recent results, (five points from the last 24 available) have been a big disappointment,

But he pointed out: “We have stuck together, which is always important, and for the most part, we are still playing well.

“We all work very hard, we have had good possession, we are strong on the ball and we create chances.

“Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to get back on track, and we will get there.

“At the start of the season, we were flying, so we know what we are capable of.

“Like the manager says, it’s the little details we are working on and it’s these things that will make the difference.

“We will keep working in matches and in training, keep doing he normal things.

“You can’t get crazy in your head, you have to stay cool and relaxed and know things will come back.”